Taste of the Fair returns for second year

By Erin Brown
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Taste of the Fair was so successful last year, they brought it back for round two!

Taste of the Fair is a mini food truck event at the Champlain Valley Expo. It serves as a precursor to the Champlain Valley Fair which is held at the end of August every year.

Taste of the Fair features 13 food vendors -- everything from barbecue to fried dough.

Jeffrey Bartley, the Expo’s marketing director, says the Expo tried it out for the first time last year during the pandemic and they’re now considering making it a yearly event.

“It just verified to us what one of the major drivers is for the fair,” Bartley said. “And we know people would love to have their fried dough probably more often than the ten Best Days of Summer so that’s why we’re doing this event. It’s a great way to kick off the summer.”

Sunday is the last day of Taste of the Fair. It’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

