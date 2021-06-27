Advertisement

Vermont 4H back to hosting sheep camp

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some kids from all over the state had shear delight today with the chance to learn a more about taking care of sheep at the Addison county fair grounds.

It is part of the Annual 4H Sheep camp. Typically a 3 day camp, covid-19 had other plans last year.

This year, some future farmers still had the chance to learn about their wooly friends while getting real hands on experience.

They learn about everything from sheep maintenance, to anatomy, showing, nutrition and life sciences.

“Its the most pivotal part of it, as a past 4H member myself this is really where I got engaged.” Said Siri Swanson, a Vermont 4H sheep committee member.

She remembers what it was like to learn herself, and that is exactly what she hopes to give back to the kids.

“Even if these kids don’t grow up to be farmers or working in agriculture this is the beginning exposure.” said Swanson, “So they can carry these experiences on for the rest of their life so they can know a little more about agriculture in Vermont.”

Next year organizers say they hope to be back to normal with three days worth of activities, and of course that means bring your own sheep.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan LaRouche
Rutland County teen charged with multiple sexual assaults
File image
Northfield man arrested following armed standoff
Plattsburgh High School seniors staged a dress code protest this week.
Plattsburgh students organize to defy dress code
Wells River man dies in multi-car crash
File photo
Cannabis Control Board hits the ground running

Latest News

Stowe
Vermont Renaissance Faire returns
Essex Junction
Taste of the Fair returns for second year
Milton
Heat tape sparks fire at mobile home in Milton
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away