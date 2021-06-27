Vermont 4H back to hosting sheep camp

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some kids from all over the state had shear delight today with the chance to learn a more about taking care of sheep at the Addison county fair grounds.

It is part of the Annual 4H Sheep camp. Typically a 3 day camp, covid-19 had other plans last year.

This year, some future farmers still had the chance to learn about their wooly friends while getting real hands on experience.

They learn about everything from sheep maintenance, to anatomy, showing, nutrition and life sciences.

“Its the most pivotal part of it, as a past 4H member myself this is really where I got engaged.” Said Siri Swanson, a Vermont 4H sheep committee member.

She remembers what it was like to learn herself, and that is exactly what she hopes to give back to the kids.

“Even if these kids don’t grow up to be farmers or working in agriculture this is the beginning exposure.” said Swanson, “So they can carry these experiences on for the rest of their life so they can know a little more about agriculture in Vermont.”

Next year organizers say they hope to be back to normal with three days worth of activities, and of course that means bring your own sheep.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.