Vermont girls, New Hampshire boys win All-Star Hockey games

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Both streaks at the Vermont-New Hampshire All-Star Hockey Classic are now over after victories by the Vermont girls and New Hampshire boys Saturday at Stowe Arena. The win was the first for the Vermont girls since 2015 while the New Hampshire boys hadn’t won since 2016.

The Green Mountain girls fell behind in the first period but rallied in the second to take their first lead. Missisquoi’s Breezy Parent would level the game at one before Harwood grad Clara Griffin made it 2-1 shortly thereafter.

New Hampshire scored an equalizer before the end of the second, but with less than five minutes remaining, two-time reigning state champ Abigail Robbins of Essex would put her team in front for good with a fluttering backhand shot. Her Hornet teammate Hannah Himes would add an empty netter for the final 4-2 scoreline, ending New Hampshire’s four-year winning streak (plus the gap year due to COVID in 2020.

The New Hampshire boys dominated right from the start in their matchup, with Alden Swiesz scoring just over two minutes in...and that would prove to be the eventual winning goal.

Spencer Dean and Ben Hardy would frustrate Vermont all afternoon, shutting the Green Mountain Staters out for the eventual 3-0 scoreline.

