WCAX wins two New England Emmy Awards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX is bringing home two Emmy Awards from the New England Emmy Awards this year.

Joe Carroll won in the Light Feature (multiple reports) category for his work on the Super Seniors series. This is Joe Carroll’s second Emmy win for the series!

Scott Fleishman also won an the Human Interest News Emmy for his story about a special UPS delivery - you can watch that story here.

Congratulations to both of them.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.