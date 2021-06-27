Advertisement

What to do Sunday, June 27

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What to do in our region Sunday, June 27.

Tupper Lake’s Paddling Invitational is taking place the weekend of June 27. It’s part of their month-long paddling festival.

The event will take place at Riverfront Park in downtown Saranac Lake. This festival will have activities from racing, to boat demos and more. There will be a variety of races such as 3-miler, kids race, 10-miles, war canoe race, and a family race.

There will even be a gear swap where you can buy or sell your boat or paddling gear. Sunday’s events start at 10 a.m. and will go until 3 p.m. on June 27.

Barre City will unveil its newly renovated municipal pool Sunday, June 27. The city will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate starting at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. The community is welcome to swim right after the ceremony. The event is free.

Amateur Radio Operators are hosting their annual Field Day Weekend, June 26-27. It’s a two-day event where amateur radio enthusiasts set up communication systems under emergency conditions. They’re powered solely by batteries and generators. This event will be like an emergency simulation to see how well they can communicate when most lines of communication would be down.

You can swing on by the event Sunday, June 27 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It’s located just off of Mountain View Drive in Williston.

