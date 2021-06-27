YCQM: June 26, 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on You Can Quote Me Secretary of State Jim Condos joins us to explain what the state’s new mail-in voting law mean for you. Plus, Make-A-Wish kid Noah Zierfus asked for a new basketball court for Springfield. We’ll talk to him and the CEO of the organization, James Hathaway. And Tom Little, the chair of the Legislative Apportionment Board, shows us how population swings could change the makeup at the State House.

Host: Darren Perron

