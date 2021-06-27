BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a hot and humid Sunday, but breezy conditions provided some relief. Burlington hit 93 degrees. Monday will be hot and humid again, with highs back into the upper 80s to low 90s. It won’t be as breezy, however, so use caution if you have outdoor activities. A front will move in and stall out during the day. This may touch off a few thunderstorms. Tuesday will be slightly cooler though still humid. Some thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon.

The week will continue to be unsettled, with a gradual cooling trend. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday, and the chance for showers will continue Thursday and Friday. The 4th of July Weekend is looking iffy at this point, with partly sunny skies, but also the chance for a few showers. Temperatures will be pleasant…in the 70s.

