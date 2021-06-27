BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be hazy, hot and humid, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. If you have outdoor plans, you’ll want to take it easy and drink plenty of water. It will be breezy, however, which will be relatively refreshing. Monday will be muggy again, with a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures will gradually cool down during the week. Some thunderstorms are expected again Tuesday afternoon, with the best chance expected to be Wednesday. Additional showers are possible Thursday, Friday and even into Saturday, with high temperatures mainly in the 70s, and lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

