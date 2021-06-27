Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be hazy, hot and humid, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. If you have outdoor plans, you’ll want to take it easy and drink plenty of water. It will be breezy, however, which will be relatively refreshing. Monday will be muggy again, with a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures will gradually cool down during the week. Some thunderstorms are expected again Tuesday afternoon, with the best chance expected to be Wednesday. Additional showers are possible Thursday, Friday and even into Saturday, with high temperatures mainly in the 70s, and lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan LaRouche
Rutland County teen charged with multiple sexual assaults
Plattsburgh High School seniors staged a dress code protest this week.
Plattsburgh students organize to defy dress code
File image
Northfield man arrested following armed standoff
File photo
Cannabis Control Board hits the ground running
Wells River man dies in multi-car crash

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
morning weather webcast
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast