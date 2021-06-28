Bill would recognize firefighter, EMS right to unionize

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill introduced by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire would recognize the right for firefighters and emergency medical services personnel to join a union and bargain for fair working conditions.

Many states, including New Hampshire, already have collective bargaining protections for emergency personnel, but federal law does not protect these workers.

In 16 states, public safety employees cannot collectively bargain for safe working conditions. Hassan said in five states, they are unable to unionize.

Joining her in introducing the bill was U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, of Colorado, a fellow Democrat.

