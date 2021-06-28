Advertisement

Boil-water notice for village of Alburgh

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A boil-water notice is in effect for the village of Alburgh.

The water main there had to be shut down to repair a leak.

The notice will be in effect until the water system meets state and federal drinking water standards. The notice on Sunday said they expect to resolve the problem in three to four days.

In the meantime, customers of the Alburgh Village water system should boil any water for at least a minute and let it cool before using it, or use bottled water.

