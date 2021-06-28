Advertisement

Burlington railyard project could get federal boost

By Erin Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Railyard Enterprise Project could soon get a major boost from the federal government.

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch said Monday the U.S. House will vote later this week on the INVEST Act. The bill includes $2.9 million for the Railyard Enterprise Project.

The project will connect Pine Street through the railyard to Battery Street.

It will help keep traffic out of the King and Maple streets neighborhood.

Welch says the money would speed up the project and help spur economic development in Burlington’s South End.

“This money quadruples the money that has been available only through the city and the Vermont agency, so it should be a very significant contribution to significant process toward the railyard project,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the Railyard Enterprise Project will create infrastructure and improve people’s ability to work and travel safely across the city.

