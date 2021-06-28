Advertisement

Dartmouth to sell FM station, moves all broadcasting online

Dartmouth College
Dartmouth College
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College is selling its FM radio station, meaning that for the first time since at least 1958 the college will not broadcast on either AM or FM frequencies.

The Valley News reported on Saturday the sale of the school’s radio show 99Rock on WFRD-FM could take up to a year to complete.

Dartmouth spokesperson Diana Lawrence said the station had been operating at a loss.

The Federal Communications Commission first granted the college a commercial license for its AM frequency in 1958. That AM station moved online in 2008.

The college has said students will continue to produce radio programming online after the FM station’s sale.

