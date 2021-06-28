Farmer’s market vendors reflect on pandemic financial hit

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday’s hot and humid weather drew a smaller-than-usual crowd to the Winooski Farmer’s Market.

Vendors say about 500 to 600 people stopped by, which is about half of what they typically see on a Sunday afternoon. Still, they say it was a successful day of sales.

The Winooski Farmer’s Market returned about a month ago and vendors say it feels good to be back following the pandemic.

“It’s very nice being back out. Last year was pretty devastating for us. We only popped around 300 pounds of corn. We usually pop around 10,000 a year. So we took a pretty good hit,” said Dan Bergeron of Green Mountain Kettle Corn.

“I was very glad to hear they were doing the market this year. When I got the email, I was so excited. It’s nice to see people that we haven’t seen. It’s nice to connect with people that we’ve not met before and just offer the fresh produce, the variety,” said Heidi Kobera of Bergeron’s Produce & Goods.

The Winooski Farmer’s Market will be open every Sunday until October from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.