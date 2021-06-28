Green Mountain Club investing in the long trail’s future

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain Club is only looking forward in a post Covid-19 world, especially after numbers they saw during the pandemic.

The Green Mountain club says they have seen a 35 percent increase in trail usage recently, and an 80% increase in overnight shelter use.

They are calling it their long trail legacy campaign and their goal is to reach four million dollars.

There are about 6 and a half miles left unprotected on the long trail, using these funds they would be able to protect another mile. along with providing critical funding for maintenance, and investments into the northern end of the trail, its more rugged end.

“Tying to prepare the trail for climate change impacts, increased water, but Covid really increased awareness of really making sure the trail is well maintained and that people can have a good experience” Said Executive director of the Green Mountain Club Mike Debonis, “Also investing in our people and our ability to provide outreach and information and education for people that are looking to get out on the trail.”

the GMC is also hoping to invest in a new and improved welcome center, something they say will really help engage the next generation of hikers taking on trails

“One of the goals of the campaign of the fundraiser is to upgrade our visitor center. To create a more functional space to engage folks looking to have an experience on the long trail, also providing a space for our historical archives and our staff” said Debonis, “This is something we have been looking to do for a really long time, and with the increased interest in hiking now is definitely the time”

A major piece of the fundraiser is long trail day, which the Green Mountain Club is hosting August 28th.

