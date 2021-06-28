Advertisement

Hassan bill would identify, eliminate wasteful federal programs

Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo
Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has introduced a bill that would create a system for identifying and eliminating wasteful federal programs.

The Wasteful Federal Programs Reduction Authorization Act would require agencies to identify wasteful or duplicative programs to potentially eliminate, and present that list to the Office of Management and Budget. Next, OMB would work with Congress to determine whether the program should continue. Then, OMB proposes legislation to eliminate or consolidate the programs identified.

Hassan, a Democrat, introduced the bill with U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican from Indiana.

