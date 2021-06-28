Advertisement

Hikers brave the heat for some cooling on Vermont mountaintops

Despite the heat Monday, hikers hit the trails!
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another hot day in our region, but not too hot for our Ike Bendavid to climb Camel’s Hump.

He said it was a beautiful day on top of the mountain, although the crew did have to wait out some rain.

Folks we talked with agree there is nothing better than being in the woods in Vermont, even if it means hitting the mountain with all that gear on a hot, humid day.

“It’s beautiful, it’s great, just good to move. And the state of Vermont is incredible and the views from the top are rewarding,” said Elizabeth Lebeau of Panton.

“It was really nice. Right as I got up there it was still kind of cloudy but the clouds broke and it got sunny and it so nice to be up there when it’s pretty sweltering down in the valley,” said Allan Strong of South Burlington.

Dorothy Novick of Philadelphia said the wind at the top helped a bit with the heat.

“Oh yeah, it’s beautiful. The wind is blowing, it’s gorgeous,” she said.

NEW TECHNOLOGY ALLOWS REMOTE REPORTING

New technology has made reporting from remote locations like the top of Camel’s Hump possible.

We first reported from the top of the mountain five years ago-- the first time WCAX ever went live from the summit.

Previously, we needed trucks with equipment to report live. Now, we don’t.

And in the last several years, TV technology has changed even more and made us more mobile.

