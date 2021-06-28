It’s wicked hot in New England, too

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - New England is starting off the week with heat advisories as the hottest weather of the year envelopes the region.

While the Pacific Northwest is dealing with record-setting heat, the Northeast is also dealing with heat advisories and temperatures approaching 100 degrees.

The temperature is forecast to reach 95 degrees Monday in Portland, Maine. But that pales in comparison to 112 degrees recorded the day before in Portland, Oregon.

