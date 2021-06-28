Advertisement

It’s wicked hot in New England, too

New England is starting off the week with heat advisories as the hottest weather of the year...
New England is starting off the week with heat advisories as the hottest weather of the year envelopes the region.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - New England is starting off the week with heat advisories as the hottest weather of the year envelopes the region.

While the Pacific Northwest is dealing with record-setting heat, the Northeast is also dealing with heat advisories and temperatures approaching 100 degrees.

The temperature is forecast to reach 95 degrees Monday in Portland, Maine. But that pales in comparison to 112 degrees recorded the day before in Portland, Oregon.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Watson is described as 5′4″, weighing 130 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.
Missing Long Trail hiker found safe
Milton
Heat tape sparks fire at mobile home in Milton
Courtesy Brandon Fire Dept.
Missing elderly woman in Brandon has been found
Thanks to Inyene's hard work and supportive school staff, the folks at North Country School are...
NY teen builds program to bring diversity, inclusion to nature
WCAX EMMY WINNERS
WCAX wins two New England Emmy Awards

Latest News

The town of Plattsburgh is lifting restrictions on non-essential water usage. - File photo
Plattsburgh Town lifts water restrictions
Construction of the new five-story, 212,000-square-foot patient pavilion at Dartmouth-Hitchcock...
Steel frame complete for Dartmouth-Hitchcock addition
A bill introduced by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire would recognize the right for...
Bill would recognize firefighter, EMS right to unionize
Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo
Hassan bill would identify, eliminate wasteful federal programs