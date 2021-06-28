Man charged in NH wedding shootings wants trial delayed
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A man accused of shooting and wounding a New Hampshire pastor and a bride at a wedding wants to act as his own attorney and has asked for a six-month trial postponement.
Dale Holloway, who recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a previous lawyer and started serving a 7 1/2- to 15-year sentence last month, said at a hearing Monday that he needs time to prepare for his case.
A prosecutor objected to the delay.
Jury selection for Holloway’s trial is scheduled for Sept. 7.
Superior Court Judge Charles Temple asked Holloway to file a formal motion on the trial request.
