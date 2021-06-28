Advertisement

Man charged in NH wedding shootings wants trial delayed

Dale Holloway
Dale Holloway(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A man accused of shooting and wounding a New Hampshire pastor and a bride at a wedding wants to act as his own attorney and has asked for a six-month trial postponement.

Dale Holloway, who recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a previous lawyer and started serving a 7 1/2- to 15-year sentence last month, said at a hearing Monday that he needs time to prepare for his case.

A prosecutor objected to the delay.

Jury selection for Holloway’s trial is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Superior Court Judge Charles Temple asked Holloway to file a formal motion on the trial request.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

