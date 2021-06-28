Advertisement

Man critically injured in Marlboro shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARLBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Marlboro.

It happened at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the man was shot at a home near Hogback Mountain on Route 9.

He was driven to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later taken by helicopter to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Police said Monday morning that he is in critical condition.

Vermont State Police say one person was detained in connection with the case but has since been released.

We are still waiting to learn more from the police about the circumstances of the shooting. They have not yet released the names of anyone involved in the incident but they say all the people knew each other and there is no danger to the public.

