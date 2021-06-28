MiVT: Matryoshka’s Bakery

ST. GEORGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Maryam Counter has baking in her blood.

“I grew up in the village with my grandmothers a lot, and that’s all they did. Like, cakes and breads -- everything was homemade,” she recalled fondly.

Counter grew up in Russia but moved to the U.S. 16 years ago and opened Matryoshka’s Bakery.

The name comes from the traditional Russian nesting dolls, a nod to her upbringing and to her three daughters.

Her girls love to help her with her business. When we were there, her daughter Liliya was her sous chef. Counter’s specialty? French macarons.

“It took [a] few trials. I think that’s what I like about macarons,” Counter said. “They are challenging.”

These delicious cookies are made in her St. George kitchen with almond flour, making them gluten free by default. Though some flavors have cookie bits or other goodies that might change that.

“One of my favorite days is making ganache and fillings. You can do so many different things with them,” she said.

It’s no shock that a fan favorite among Vermonters is maple black raspberry, but Counter will try just about anything.

And her delicious flavors are paying off, as she actually had to expand her staff during COVID!

“I think because macarons kind of bring happiness, a little bit of joy. So, the macaron business has been going, thankfully. I’m very grateful for that,” she said.

But above all, she’s grateful to be her own boss, to be able to spend time with her girls and to be able to share her treats with everyone.

“Number one reason I love doing it because I love seeing enjoying when they try it,” she said.

Counter’s cookies are available at Good Times Cafe in Hinesburg and at Leunig’s Petit Bijou in downtown Burlington. She also takes custom orders through her website and social media.

