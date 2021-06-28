Advertisement

New mural is going up in Montpelier this week

Montpelier
Montpelier(wcax)
By Erin Brown
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new mural is going up in Montpelier this week aimed at sparking a conversation about race in the Capital City.

The Black Lives Matter-themed painting was created by Montpelier High School students.

The Public Art Commission met on Sunday to hang it up behind the Recreation Center.

The painting features the faces of people of color who were victims of gun violence or police brutality, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin.

Rob Hitzig of the Public Art Commission says there are several other familiar faces in the mural.

“It also has some really iconic people in Civil Rights movement as well: Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, John Lewis, and Amanda Gorman as well are pictured on it,” said Hitzig. “And behind them is a parade of people, just anybody, but a parade of people with signs and marching with pride and trying to change the world.”

The final product will be officially revealed on Thursday afternoon. The students who painted the mural will be there to unveil it.

