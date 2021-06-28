Advertisement

Nonprofit forms to revive Lyndon ice arena

File Image
File Image(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LYNDON, Vt (AP) - A nonprofit has been formed to reopen an ice arena in Lyndon and preserve youth hockey in Caledonia County. The Caledonian Record reports that the Fenton Chester Arena was closed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. RINK Inc. is short for Rescue Ice Hockey In The Northeast Kingdom. It will develop a plan to reopen the arena. RINK Inc. directors told the Lyndon Select Board this week that youth ice hockey in the area could be doomed if action isn’t taken quickly. The nonprofit must raise at least $50,000 to revive the Fenton Chester Arena.

