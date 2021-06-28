Nonprofit forms to revive Lyndon ice arena

LYNDON, Vt (AP) - A nonprofit has been formed to reopen an ice arena in Lyndon and preserve youth hockey in Caledonia County. The Caledonian Record reports that the Fenton Chester Arena was closed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. RINK Inc. is short for Rescue Ice Hockey In The Northeast Kingdom. It will develop a plan to reopen the arena. RINK Inc. directors told the Lyndon Select Board this week that youth ice hockey in the area could be doomed if action isn’t taken quickly. The nonprofit must raise at least $50,000 to revive the Fenton Chester Arena.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)