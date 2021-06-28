Plattsburgh Town lifts water restrictions

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The town of Plattsburgh is lifting its water conservation notice.

The town last week issued mandatory restrictions on non-essential water usage because of a loss in water storage capacity.

The 800,000-gallon water tank in Cliff Haven was offline to be sandblasted and repainted.

Monday, the town said those water restrictions have been lifted.

Related Story:

Plattsburgh Town issues mandatory water restrictions

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.