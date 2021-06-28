Advertisement

Police probe Brighton fire that destroyed 2 homes

June 23 at approximately 1:05 a.m. -– 277 and 279 Railroad Street in Brighton.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIGHTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fire in Brighton that destroyed two homes and damaged a commercial building.

It happened last Wednesday at about 1 a.m. on Railroad Street.

Emergency responders got reports of a loud explosion and a fire.

When firefighters arrived, two homes and a commercial building were on fire.

The two homes were destroyed and the building was damaged.

Investigators believe the fire started on the main floor of the first house and then spread to the second house and the commercial building.

They say video and still images show a vehicle leaving the area just moments after the fire began.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the state police in Derby at 802-334-8881. You can also anonymously call the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800-32-ARSON. A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

June 23 at approximately 12:30 p.m. -- 277 and 279 Railroad Street in Brighton.
