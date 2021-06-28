Pricey loophole helps some Canadians cross the border

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The U.S.-Canada border has been closed for nearly 16 months. But some Canadians have found a loophole to get in if they’re willing to pay for it.

You can’t drive from Canada to the U.S. for leisure travel, but you can fly.

I spoke with a Montreal native who says using the Plattsburgh International Airport is allowing him to spend his summer on Lake Champlain.

But it’s an expensive loophole.

“I’ve been on Lake Champlain sailing probably as far back as 1986-87,” said Eric Tremblay of Montreal.

If there is one thing Tremblay loves, it’s his summers spent on Lake Champlain.

He is semi-retired and in his free time he and his two cats, Jules and Verne, spend their summers sailing.

“Last year, I got caught, I waited for the border to reopen,” Tremblay said.

He does not plan to miss another summer on the water. He’s found an expensive loophole-- taking a $400 charter flight from Montreal to Plattsburgh.

He is also paying $400 to have his car transported to New York so he can drive back to Montreal after his trip.

“It’s kind of a dichotomy where you see, you know, people that can cross the border if they have the means financially,” Tremblay said.

“I think the whole thing underlines how ridiculous it is, it’s been so long,” said Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

Local officials have spent months urging both countries federal government to make reopening the border more of a priority.

“I’m calling on our federal government to do everything they can to open it unilaterally because it does not seem like the federal government in Canada wants to do this or has it as a priority,” said Assemblyman Bill Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

SUNY Plattsburgh’s director of Canadian studies, Chris Kirkey, says when the pandemic started, the country based its decisions on science but now it seems more political, especially with Prime Miniter Justin Trudeau hinting at a federal election this year.

“Under those circumstances, a lot of prognosticators are saying he will not really move to expand entry into Canada for non-Canadians until such time,” Kirkey said.

He says polls show that two-thirds of the Canadian population doesn’t want the border open to anyone but Canadians, crediting vaccine rollout and variants still running astray.

“What they are saying is why unnecessarily pose a threat to our population, so keep it shut for now,” Kirkey said.

So what about people who don’t want to pay to go through loopholes at an airport like Plattsburgh?

Canada recently changed border restrictions but only for its citizens coming home.

Tremblay and others need to quarantine unless they’re fully vaccinated.

He has a vaccine but still has to get tested 72 hours before leaving the U.S. and then again when he gets home. And he must isolate until those results come back.

