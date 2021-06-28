The push to expand Medicare coverage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Right now, if you have hearing aids they are not covered under Medicare.

But some lawmakers, including New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, are pushing to expand Medicare coverage for seniors to not only add hearing loss coverage but also dental and vision as well.

Advocates say they’ve been fighting for this for years and it’s badly needed.

“These benefits, hearing, dental and vision, I know some members of Congress may consider these luxuries. If you need to see a dentist, if you can’t see properly, if you can’t hear alarms, it’s not a luxury, it’s essential for the safety and health of older people,” said Max Richtman of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.

Richtman is optimistic the bill will pass, saying Democrats have a majority and President Joe Biden has indicated support.

Watch the video for our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Richtman.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.