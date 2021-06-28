Advertisement

Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor says authorities are investigating whether a man who killed two people in the Boston suburb of Winthrop targeted the victims because they were Black after officials found “troubling white supremacist rhetoric” in the gunman’s handwriting.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Sunday identified the shooter as 28-year-old Nathan Allen.

She said investigators uncovered writings that express “anti-Semitic and racist statements against Black individuals.”

Authorities say he shot and killed David Green and Ramona Cooper on Saturday after crashing a stolen truck into a building.

Rollins said the shooter “walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive.”

Allen was shot and killed by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watson is described as 5′4″, weighing 130 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.
Missing Long Trail hiker found safe
Milton
Heat tape sparks fire at mobile home in Milton
Courtesy Brandon Fire Dept.
Missing elderly woman in Brandon has been found
Thanks to Inyene's hard work and supportive school staff, the folks at North Country School are...
NY teen builds program to bring diversity, inclusion to nature
WCAX EMMY WINNERS
WCAX wins two New England Emmy Awards

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
A 21-year-old man visiting Times Square was shot in the back after a group of men nearby got...
Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square
Since March, people have been looking for different reasons to get out of the house. And...
Green Mountain Club investing in the long trail’s future
A look at the long trail legacy campaign
Long trail legacy campaign