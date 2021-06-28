Reimaging what Vermont farms do

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What can be done to save Vermont’s struggling dairy industry?

Nordic Farms in Charlotte thinks it has the answer. It’s trying something different.

Will Raap is the founder of Gardener’s Supply and the Intervale Community Garden and he’s leading a project called Nordic Farms 3.0 to reimagine what the farm does.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s interview with Will Raap about the project.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.