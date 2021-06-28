Shelburne Vineyard acquires existing Addison County vineyard

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (AP) - The Shelburne Vineyard has acquired the Lincoln Peak Vineyard, about 24 miles south in New Haven.

The Burlington Free Press reports that it plans to open the Addison County winery’s tasting room on July 9 for the summer and fall.

The Shelburne Vineyard said on its website this week that it has worked closely with Lincoln Peak’s founders, the Granstroms, for many years. It says when Chris Granstrom recently decided it was time to retire, “we were honored that he approached us to work with him, and that we could carry on the legacy he’s built.”

The tasting room will be open from noon-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.

