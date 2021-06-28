Advertisement

Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – AAA says more than 43 million Americans will hit the road this Fourth of July weekend.

If you’re one of them, it might be tough to find gas.

A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages.

Several areas are already reporting gas shortages, including the Pacific Northwest and northern California.

The trade group National Tank Truck Carriers reports up to 25% of tank trucks are sitting idle across the country.

Industry insiders say there were driver shortages before the pandemic, but the lockdowns forced many drivers to retire or change jobs.

In addition to a gas shortage, prices at the pump are the highest they have been since 2014.

The national average is now $3.09 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watson is described as 5′4″, weighing 130 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.
Missing Long Trail hiker found safe
Courtesy Brandon Fire Dept.
Happy reunion as missing senior is returned to care home
Milton
Heat tape sparks fire at mobile home in Milton
Thanks to Inyene's hard work and supportive school staff, the folks at North Country School are...
NY teen builds program to bring diversity, inclusion to nature
Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Marlboro on Sunday.
Man critically injured in Marlboro shooting

Latest News

struggles
Restaurants still struggling to hire workers
Honey Road in downtown Burlington is one of many restaurants struggling to fill jobs.
Restaurants still struggling to hire workers
File photo
Reimaging what Vermont farms do
sd
Reimaging what Vermont farms do