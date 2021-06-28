Steel frame complete for Dartmouth-Hitchcock addition

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Construction of the new five-story, 212,000-square-foot patient pavilion at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon has reached a milestone.

One of the final beams in the building’s steel structure was recently installed. In keeping with “topping off,” a construction tradition, the beam was outfitted with a small evergreen tree - referred to as a “construction Christmas tree” - on one side, and an American flag on the other.

Construction began in July 2020 with an anticipated completion date in early 2023.

With the steel framing done, crews will start pouring concrete slabs on each level and installing prefabricated exterior panels to enclose the structure.

Related Stories:

Dartmouth-Hitchcock looks to build housing for employees

Construction underway on $150M expansion at Dartmouth-Hitchcock

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)