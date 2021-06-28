Vermont information centers reopen

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is reopening all 16 information centers in the state.

The announcement was made Monday and the welcome centers are now open.

The centers were closed at the start of the pandemic. As space and social distancing permitted, some were partially reopened last summer for restrooms only.

The Department of Buildings and General Services says now the brochure racks are fully stocked, restrooms are clean and vending machines are back in most of the facilities. And ambassadors are now ready to guide travelers coming into the Green Mountain State.

The Bennington, Fair Haven, Guilford, Hartford, Sharon, Waterford and Williston centers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bradford, Derby, Georgia, Lyndonville and Randolph are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for the latest schedule for the centers.

In 2019, Vermont Information Centers recorded more than 3 million visits to their facilities.

