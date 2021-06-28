Advertisement

Vermont information centers reopen

Williston-File photo
Williston-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is reopening all 16 information centers in the state.

The announcement was made Monday and the welcome centers are now open.

The centers were closed at the start of the pandemic. As space and social distancing permitted, some were partially reopened last summer for restrooms only.

The Department of Buildings and General Services says now the brochure racks are fully stocked, restrooms are clean and vending machines are back in most of the facilities. And ambassadors are now ready to guide travelers coming into the Green Mountain State.

The Bennington, Fair Haven, Guilford, Hartford, Sharon, Waterford and Williston centers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bradford, Derby, Georgia, Lyndonville and Randolph are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for the latest schedule for the centers.

In 2019, Vermont Information Centers recorded more than 3 million visits to their facilities.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watson is described as 5′4″, weighing 130 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.
Missing Long Trail hiker found safe
Courtesy Brandon Fire Dept.
Missing elderly woman in Brandon has been found
Milton
Heat tape sparks fire at mobile home in Milton
Thanks to Inyene's hard work and supportive school staff, the folks at North Country School are...
NY teen builds program to bring diversity, inclusion to nature
Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Marlboro on Sunday.
Man critically injured in Marlboro shooting

Latest News

Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Marlboro on Sunday.
Man critically injured in Marlboro shooting
Vermont lawmakers are poised to tackle Act 250 reform this session after the pandemic threw it...
Vermont lawmakers slated to pick back up on Act 250 reform
For the last year, hundreds of miles of Vermont hiking trails have been busy according to the...
How volunteers help keep Vermont hiking trails ready
Despite the heat Monday, hikers hit the trails!
Hikers brave the heat for some cooling on Vermont mountaintops