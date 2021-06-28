Advertisement

Vermont lawmakers slated to pick back up on Act 250 reform

Vermont lawmakers are poised to tackle Act 250 reform this session after the pandemic threw it...
Vermont lawmakers are poised to tackle Act 250 reform this session after the pandemic threw it off the rails last year.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are poised to tackle Act 250 reform this session after the pandemic threw it off the rails last year. The discussions will happen amid a torrent of federal cash earmarked for housing, water and climate change.

Many agree Vermont’s 52-year-old land use law is due for changes and lawmakers the business community and environmentalists are wrestling with what it should look like.

Montpelier has been grappling with Act 250 reform for years. But on its cusp 15 months ago, the pandemic shelved the effort, closing the Statehouse and driving discussions online.

Two pandemic-dominated legislative sessions later, Montpelier is poised to pick back up on the land use law.

“We really need a crisp problem definition if we’re going to dig in and solve this,” said Sen. Chris Bray, D-Addison County.

Lawmakers say they want to work carefully and identify areas of consensus.

But debate over updating the law is ramping up as Vermont grapples with federal pandemic cash, an influx of new Vermonters, a housing crunch and climate change.

On the table-- a constellation of proposals from supporting forests and farms to exempting downtown centers from Act 250.

That’s a top priority of the Scott administration.

“We need to create a regulatory framework that encourages development to take place in the areas that we want it to occur and balances that with environmental protections of the open spaces we’re seeking to protect,” said Julie Moore, the secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

But not everyone is on board with the idea of increasing opportunities for development.

“We shouldn’t be accelerating development, we should be slowing it down until we can address the negative effects of the development that already exists here,” said James Ehlers, an environmental advocate.

Also under consideration-- centralizing governance to streamline the process.

Right now, Act 250 permit applications are decided by nine local volunteer district commissions.

Some say that structure makes the outcomes varied and unpredictable.

“We feel like something’s got to give,” said Kevin Eschelbach, the president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

Facing a housing shortage, the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce wants a streamlined, more predictable regulatory process.

“They’re subject to the same red tape and the convoluted expensive process if they wanted to build outside of town where the land is cheaper,” Eschelbach said.

But others say the perceived inconsistency is actually towns deciding what’s best for their own communities.

The majority of Act 250 applications get the greenlight.

Brian Shupe with the Vermont Natural Resources Council says most residential development doesn’t go through Act 250 but instead municipal planning boards. He says 3% of residential subdivisions go through Act 250.

“There’s a lot of development that’s happening that’s impacting state resources that isn’t being addressed in the state,” Shupe said.

Shupe also says reform needs to be geared toward equity following an influx of pandemic refugees and those moving inland as a result of climate change.

“The first wave of immigration to the state of people who are looking for that safe haven are affluent; they can afford the high cost of housing,” Shupe said. “Is that putting other people at a disadvantage?”

However, whether comprehensive reform will happen remains unclear.

“Let’s be focused and strategic and then I think we can get something done,” Bray said.

Bray says he wants to slow down the debate, take time to define what the problems are and work carefully and deliberately to pass solutions to tangible problems.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watson is described as 5′4″, weighing 130 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.
Missing Long Trail hiker found safe
Courtesy Brandon Fire Dept.
Missing elderly woman in Brandon has been found
Milton
Heat tape sparks fire at mobile home in Milton
Thanks to Inyene's hard work and supportive school staff, the folks at North Country School are...
NY teen builds program to bring diversity, inclusion to nature
Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Marlboro on Sunday.
Man critically injured in Marlboro shooting

Latest News

Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Marlboro on Sunday.
Man critically injured in Marlboro shooting
For the last year, hundreds of miles of Vermont hiking trails have been busy according to the...
How volunteers help keep Vermont hiking trails ready
Despite the heat Monday, hikers hit the trails!
Hikers brave the heat for some cooling on Vermont mountaintops
Williston-File photo
Vermont information centers reopen