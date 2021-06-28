Vermont museum annex project delayed by pandemic-related costs

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Officials at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury say a major construction project has been postponed due to pandemic-related pricing and labor and subcontractor shortages.

The museum bid out the Science Annex project this spring and planned to start construction in July until the project came in $2 million, or 68%, above estimates.

Museum Director Adam Kane says the museum has decided to postpone construction until 2022 in hopes of driving down costs and do additional fundraising.

Kane is also hopeful that the 6,000-square-foot, three-story Science Annex will be supported by additional federal funding.

The plans are for it to also be the future home for Community College of Vermont operations in St. Johnsbury.

