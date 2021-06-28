Advertisement

Vermont museum annex project delayed by pandemic-related costs

Officials at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury say a major construction project has been...
Officials at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury say a major construction project has been postponed due to pandemic-related pricing and labor and subcontractor shortages.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Officials at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury say a major construction project has been postponed due to pandemic-related pricing and labor and subcontractor shortages.

The museum bid out the Science Annex project this spring and planned to start construction in July until the project came in $2 million, or 68%, above estimates.

Museum Director Adam Kane says the museum has decided to postpone construction until 2022 in hopes of driving down costs and do additional fundraising.

Kane is also hopeful that the 6,000-square-foot, three-story Science Annex will be supported by additional federal funding.

The plans are for it to also be the future home for Community College of Vermont operations in St. Johnsbury.

Related Stories:

Vermont’s Fairbanks Museum moving forward on $2.5M expansion

Expansion planned for the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Watson is described as 5′4″, weighing 130 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.
Missing Long Trail hiker found safe
Milton
Heat tape sparks fire at mobile home in Milton
Courtesy Brandon Fire Dept.
Missing elderly woman in Brandon has been found
Thanks to Inyene's hard work and supportive school staff, the folks at North Country School are...
NY teen builds program to bring diversity, inclusion to nature
WCAX EMMY WINNERS
WCAX wins two New England Emmy Awards

Latest News

The town of Plattsburgh is lifting its water conservation notice.
Plattsburgh Town lifts water restrictions
Construction of the new five-story, 212,000-square-foot patient pavilion at Dartmouth-Hitchcock...
Steel frame complete for Dartmouth-Hitchcock addition
A bill introduced by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire would recognize the right for...
Bill would recognize firefighter, EMS right to unionize
Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo
Hassan bill would identify, eliminate wasteful federal programs