Vermont Transportation Agency warns of rail trespassing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Transportation is warning about an increase in the number of people trespassing on railroad tracks since Amtrak passenger rail service was suspended last year. Amtrak services are due to resume in Vermont next month now that the pandemic has eased. Agency officials are warning people that it can take trains a mile to stop. Every year many people are killed or injured at highway-rail crossings and at other locations along railroad tracks. Vermont Amtrak Grant Program Manager Toni Hamburg Clithero says they want to get the word out that people need to be careful along railroad tracks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)