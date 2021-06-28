Advertisement

Vt. Tech locked down as police search for suspect in disturbance

Vermont Tech-File photo
Vermont Tech-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Technical College was locked down Monday as state police searched for a suspect in a family disturbance.

Police say they took Cyle Carpenter, 21, of Randolph, into custody without incident on the school’s campus.

Carpenter was reported to be armed, but police say he did not have a weapon when they caught him.

There was a heavy police presence at the school’s Randolph campus during the search.

Vermont State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

