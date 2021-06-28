Woodstock’s Billings Farm celebrates 150 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The celebration continued Billings Farm for its 150th anniversary on Sunday and staff along with the animals are so excited to once again be seeing people at the farm.

Young visitors to the farm were also happy to learn about the cows again too, up close.

“If we want to work on a farm so we can care for animals and give them food, so we can see exactly what’s needed to maintain a proper ecosystem,” says Fox, Colby, and Omar who were visiting from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“I’m like ee! they are so adorable,” says 10-year-old Alexa from Maryland.

And the farm is happy to have them back. Around 60,000 visitors come to the farm each year. But, last year during the pandemic, that number was cut in half.

Assistant Farm Manager Matthew Deome says their Jersey cows are happy to see people back again as well.

“You can tell once people started coming through the barn they perked right up they know what’s going on they know it’s go time they are right up in everybody’s face as soon as they come through because they feed off of it they love it,” says Deome.

He and the rest of the staff at Billings farm are celebrating 150 years -- with a dairy celebration. The farm has around 125 jersey cows.

“It’s an honor to carry on that legacy and do our best for the land for the animals,” says Deome.

Their legacy is becoming a rare breed in Vermont at a time of dwindling dairies in the Green Mountain state.

According to the Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets, the number of dairy farms with under 200 cows has dropped from 810 to 501 since 2012.

”To make it this long and to carry on the legacy when the farm was created it’s a very special thing for not only us but the entire community and the state and agriculture as a whole,” says Deome.

The farm also doubles as a museum -- which staff hope helps guests learn about sustainability and environmental responsibility in producing food.

“Just to be able to share that with visitors so they can experience it and it helps them to appreciate in their own lives all that goes into the production of food,” says David Simmons the executive director of the farm.

Billings Farm has a full slate of educational activities this summer, including a tractor show, ballet event, and of course, plenty of cows, farm animals, and cheese. You can see their schedule here.

Also at the 150th anniversary was a youth invitational dairy show. 4-H teens were given the opportunity to show their cows which they’ve spent so much time working with without being able to show during the pandemic.

They say it’s a good chance to prep for big shows coming up this summer.

Keenan Thygesen/4-H Member “I have not been to a show in probably 6 months so I’ve been itching to get my animals out and I’ve been working hard to get a comeback year on the road and I’m really excited for this year to finally get back to normal,” says Keenan Thygesen, a 4-H member.

Thygesen says he’s most excited to take his animals to the Addison County Fair later this summer.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.