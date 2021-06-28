BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Warm and muggy conditions continue as we head into Monday night and early Tuesday morning. With dewpoints stuck in the low to mid 70s, temperatures will struggle to cool down much overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be just a few degrees cooler than the past days, but we’ll still manage to reach close to 90 by the end of the day, with most spots in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will highs once again with the chance of a scattered afternoon shower or thunderstorm, mainly in southern Vermont. Skies will remain partly cloudy most of the day.

We’ll finally see some limited relief from the heat and humidity on Wednesday. Plan on a few more scattered showers under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday are looking more comfortable with scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies. Highs through the end of the work week will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Heading into the holiday weekend, skies are looking partly sunny. There looks to be the chance of a shower or two, but at this point most of the weekend is looking dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

