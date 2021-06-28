BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone, and get ready to be sweaty again! We will be back in the steamer again today, just like on Sunday.

It will be partly sunny today, but also miserably hot & humid. The combination of the heat & humidity will bring the Heat Index (the “feels-like” temperature) into the upper 90s today, mainly in the valley locations. It will also be a bit unsettled with a frontal boundary slowly heading southward, and that could touch off some showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

It will be warm & muggy again overnight. And there could be a few more showers & possible thunderstorms on Tuesday, but just in our central & southern areas, with just some sunshine to the north. Humidity levels will also drop off just a tad in the north, but it will stay real sticky in our southern areas.

That frontal system will get a bit more active on Wednesday with a better chance for showers & thunderstorms, some of which could be on the stronger side.

That front will sag down to our south again late week, but it will still be bouncing around through the end of the week and into the weekend, still giving us a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures & humidity will be coming down a notch by the end of the week heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Take it easy in the heat today! Keep you pets comfortable, and check on any neighbors who may have issues with hot & humid weather like this. -Gary

