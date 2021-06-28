Youth invitational dairy show in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday at the Billings Farm and Museum was the Youth Invitational dairy show.

After a year where so many shows were canceled 4-Hers finally got a chance to show off their cows that they’ve been spending so much time working with. They say it’s a good chance to prep for big shows coming up this summer.

“I have not been to a show in probably 6 months so I’ve been itching to get my animals out and I’ve been working hard to get a come back year on the road and I’m really excited for this year to finally get back to normal,” said Keenan Thygesen.

Thygesen says he’s most excited to take his animals to the Addison County Fair later this summer.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.