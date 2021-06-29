Bell-Haynes named to Team Canada roster for Olympic Qualifiers

VICTORIA, B.C. (WCAX) - One of the best players in UVM men’s basketball program history is just a few wins away from Tokyo. On Monday, Trae Bell-Haynes has been named to Team Canada for their Olympic basketball qualifying tournament.

Bell-Haynes made the final cut from 19 players down to 12 ahead of the Canadians’ six-team tournament which begins Tuesday in Victoria, British Columbia. He’s one of just four players to make the cut who aren’t currently on an NBA roster.

The 2018 Vermont grad was a two-time America East Player of the Year and ranks eighth on the program’s all-time scoring list. Bell-Haynes played this past season for Crailsheim Merlins in Germany.

Canada will have to outlast each of the five other teams in the tournament, with pool play games whittling the field from six into a semifinal and final round. Only the winner of the tournament will claim a spot in the Olympics.

Canada’s first game is Tuesday against Greece.

