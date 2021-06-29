Advertisement

Bell-Haynes named to Team Canada roster for Olympic Qualifiers

Former Hoopcat star aiming for Tokyo
(WCAX)
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTORIA, B.C. (WCAX) - One of the best players in UVM men’s basketball program history is just a few wins away from Tokyo. On Monday, Trae Bell-Haynes has been named to Team Canada for their Olympic basketball qualifying tournament.

Bell-Haynes made the final cut from 19 players down to 12 ahead of the Canadians’ six-team tournament which begins Tuesday in Victoria, British Columbia. He’s one of just four players to make the cut who aren’t currently on an NBA roster.

The 2018 Vermont grad was a two-time America East Player of the Year and ranks eighth on the program’s all-time scoring list. Bell-Haynes played this past season for Crailsheim Merlins in Germany.

Canada will have to outlast each of the five other teams in the tournament, with pool play games whittling the field from six into a semifinal and final round. Only the winner of the tournament will claim a spot in the Olympics.

Canada’s first game is Tuesday against Greece.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watson is described as 5′4″, weighing 130 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.
Missing Long Trail hiker found safe
A long-term care facility in Brandon on Monday welcomed home an elderly woman who wandered away...
Happy reunion as missing senior is returned to care home
Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Marlboro on Sunday.
Man critically injured in Marlboro shooting
June 23 at approximately 1:05 a.m. -– 277 and 279 Railroad Street in Brighton.
Police probe Brighton fire that destroyed 2 homes
File photo
Vermont Transportation Agency warns of rail trespassing

Latest News

Both teams end losing streaks
Vermont girls, New Hampshire boys win All-Star Hockey games
1-0 defeat mars Burlington grad’s finale
Monsters fall to Broxton, Rahill plays last game
Graniteville driver edges Boomer Morris for Late Model win
Donahue takes first win of the year
Reflecting on the high school sports year that was and the year to come
VPA looks back, ahead