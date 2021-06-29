Advertisement

Bishop calls Vermont Catholics back to Mass

By WCAX News Team
Jun. 29, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Catholic Diocese is reestablishing the Sunday obligation for Mass.

Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington suspended the obligation during the pandemic.

Now that churches can be at full capacity, the bishop says this past weekend the cathedral was the busiest he has ever seen.

Despite the obligation returning, there are still a number of reasons why Catholics could still not attend, including for health, injury and because of COVID concerns.

“We still have exceptions-- children that are not vaccinated-- families can make their own judgment on that whether they want their children to attend with masks or just still wait, so you know we’re still really careful,” Coyne said.

Most parishes will still livestream Sunday Mass for those who cannot attend.

