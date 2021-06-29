Advertisement

Burlington City Council unanimously pass 2022 budget

Burlington City Hall
Burlington City Hall(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Burlington City Council unanimously passes the cities 2022 budget.

This year’s vote was in stark contrast to last year where three progressive councilors voted against the budget.

But now the city gained approval by making new investments and expanding the newly created racial equity inclusion and belonging office.

New investments also include $2 million dollars in energy efficiency funds and millions for infrastructure projects, like bike and pedestrian projects.

