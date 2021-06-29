A Burlington man falls off a ladder and dies while on the job

UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - A man in Underhill falls off a ladder, 30 feet off the ground and dies.

Police say Carlton Bernard Jones, 58 of Burlington was painting a house at around 9:00 a.m., Monday, when he lost his footing on a ladder and fell.

Police say Bernard was nearly 30 feet off the ground and near the top of a three story building.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Bernard was employed by Goulet & Son Painting and Wallpapering.

His death is not suspicious, but police are still investigating.



