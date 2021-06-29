Court hears bail arguments for driver in crash that killed 7

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A lawyer has argued before the New Hampshire Supreme Court that a truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in 2019 deserves a bail hearing after three refusals.

Appellate Defender Christopher Johnson said Tuesday the facts that led a judge to rule Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is dangerous and should remain jailed are in dispute. Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase said evidence that Zhukovskyy is a danger is glaring, and the judge was not required to hold a bail hearing.

Zhukovskyy has been in jail since the crash happened in Randolph on June 21, 2019. He pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 29.

