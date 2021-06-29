Crews search for missing boater in Winooski River

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex Junction man is missing, Monday night, after entering into the water on the mouth of the Winooski River.

Police say around 4:00 p.m., they responded to the area after a witness saw 73-year-old Barry Nelson, of Essex Junction, attempt to sail a small sailboat from the North Shore towards the South Shore in the vicinity of Charlie’s Boathouse.

“I saw him fall but I didn’t see him in the water” says, Kenneth Hebert, of Burlington, a witness.

Firefighters, divers, and a coast guard helicopter from Cape Cod were out looking for more than four hours. They found Nelson’s boat on shore, but no sign of him.

Captain Mark McDonough, of the Burlington Fire Department says, “first and foremost we want to find somebody and rescue them that’s obviously our priority and what we’re always trying to accomplish but then once we transfer into the recovery mode obviously we very much want to bring closure to the family and that’s unfortunately what we’ve come to tonight.”

Burlington Fire says this is a relatively rare event, it’s a tough part of the river because it’s very shallow in some spots and drops off quickly where the current of the river flows through. One witness says Nelson was pulling the boat to shallow waters, but once the wind caught it, it was pushed out again causing him to attempt to leave the boat.

”I don’t know if he decided to get out of the boat or not but it looked like he was going to jump in but I think he slipped when he stepped on the seat and he fell in the water and I didn’t see him after that” says, Hebert.

Officials say that Vermont State Police will take over the search Tuesday.

