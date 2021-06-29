Fireworks sales boom ahead of 4th of July

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - In 2020, many Fourth of July celebrations that were held in public were canceled because of the pandemic. In 2021, those celebrations are back on.

“So many towns, selectmen, mayors, they are just so excited to be able to bring fireworks back to their towns again,” said Katherine Potts with Atlas Fireworks.

Atlas Fireworks in New Hampshire is once again gearing up for 150 professional shows this year compared to last year when they only put on a dozen. Consumer sales, on the other hand, skyrocketed during the pandemic and sales are up again this year.

“I think last year, a lot of consumers who never purchased fireworks got bit by the bug and they are really excited to be able to shoot off their own fireworks again. And also, not all towns are back doing what they used to do,” Potts said.

The industry as a whole is facing a nationwide shortage of fireworks which the experts say is mostly due to increased shipping costs. But supply is not a concern for Atlas at any of its four locations.

“I’m so excited for it,” said Peter Harp.

Harp took the trip down Interstate 89 from the Strafford area. He’s planning a little get-together this holiday weekend.

“Yeah, I guess it will be the first party that we have had since the pandemic,” Harp said.

He said the pandemic was difficult because of the isolation. But, he says things are looking up.

“It was long and hard but personally, we are on the other side of it,” said Harp.

Some states, like Vermont, require permits for backyard shows. But the experts say safety should always be the number one concern. They say err on the side of caution.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions. If you are only comfortable with sparklers, that is OK. You don’t have to be going out and buying the big fireworks just to have fun,” Potts said.

The rules vary, not only from state to state but town to town. Anyone considering putting on their own backyard display. is encouraged to talk to their local fire department first.

