NH diversity council members quit over ‘damaging’ budget

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - More than half of Gov. Chris Sununu’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion have resigned, saying his decision to sign a state budget that limits the discussion of systemic racism and other topics has derailed the work they were appointed to do.

In their resignation letter Tuesday, 10 of the 18 members said the budget provision is in direct conflict with the mission they were given in December 2017 when Sununu created the group.

The budget he signed last week prohibits teaching children that they’re inferior, racist, sexist, or oppressive by virtue of their race, gender, or other characteristics.

