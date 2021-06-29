Advertisement

NH diversity council members quit over ‘damaging’ budget

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - More than half of Gov. Chris Sununu’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion have resigned, saying his decision to sign a state budget that limits the discussion of systemic racism and other topics has derailed the work they were appointed to do.

In their resignation letter Tuesday, 10 of the 18 members said the budget provision is in direct conflict with the mission they were given in December 2017 when Sununu created the group.

The budget he signed last week prohibits teaching children that they’re inferior, racist, sexist, or oppressive by virtue of their race, gender, or other characteristics.

Related Story:

Sununu signs controversial budget bill

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Watson is described as 5′4″, weighing 130 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.
Missing Long Trail hiker found safe
A long-term care facility in Brandon on Monday welcomed home an elderly woman who wandered away...
Happy reunion as missing senior is returned to care home
Crews searching for missing boater at the mouth of the Winooski River Monday.
Crews search for missing boater in Winooski River
Burlington man dies after fall from ladder
The U.S.-Canada border has been closed for nearly 16 months. But some Canadians have found a...
Pricey loophole helps some Canadians cross the border

Latest News

File photo
UVM report says loss of nature disproportionally impacts BIPOC, low-Income Americans
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy/File
Court hears bail arguments for driver in crash that killed 7
File photo
New NY rent fund sees website crashes, but tenants hopeful
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse