Advertisement

Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama

This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.
This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.

Forecasters say up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday in parts of Georgia as the system moves northwest.

In Alabama, the National Weather Service in Birmingham early Tuesday issued flood advisories on the east side of the state after an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell before dawn.

Forecasters say that will cause some small streams to flood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watson is described as 5′4″, weighing 130 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.
Missing Long Trail hiker found safe
A long-term care facility in Brandon on Monday welcomed home an elderly woman who wandered away...
Happy reunion as missing senior is returned to care home
Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Marlboro on Sunday.
Man critically injured in Marlboro shooting
June 23 at approximately 1:05 a.m. -– 277 and 279 Railroad Street in Brighton.
Police probe Brighton fire that destroyed 2 homes
File photo
Vermont Transportation Agency warns of rail trespassing

Latest News

Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas,...
Officials: 2 killed in natural gas line explosion in Texas
FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
In collapsed building’s twin, most residents are staying put
safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House to vote on bill launching probe of Jan. 6 insurrection