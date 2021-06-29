Advertisement

Scott says he will not extend federal unemployment payment

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott says he most likely won’t support extending federal unemployment benefits when they expire in September.

Many sectors of Vermont’s economy are facing acute labor shortages. The governor says while some Vermonters are choosing not to return to work because of the benefits, others simply cannot return right now.

The $300 unemployment benefit is slated to expire on September 6. Scott says if Congress decides to extend it again, Vermont would not extend the benefits. “This is no surprise. Remember before the pandemic, we had the lowest unemployment rate in the country and we also had more jobs than we had people to fill them. That hasn’t changed. In fact, it’s gotten worse,” he said.

Twenty-five states have opted to end the unemployment benefits early.

